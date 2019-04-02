Bulk Crap Uninstaller (in short BCUninstaller or BCU) is a free (as in speech and beer) bulk program uninstaller with advanced automation. It excels at removing large amounts of applications with minimal to no user input, while requiring next to no technical knowledge.
It can detect most applications and games (even portable or not registered), clean up leftovers, force uninstall, automatically uninstall according to premade lists, and much more.
Bulk Crap Uninstaller is licensed under Apache 2.0 open source license, and can be used in both private and commercial settings for free and with no obligations, as long as no conditions of the license are broken.
- Added HeapLeakDetection junk scanner
- Added junk scanner for prefetch files
- Added logging for how long processes spawned by uninstaller factories run
- Refactored uninstaller factories to be easier to debug and slightly faster; Added logging of factory completion times
- Show ROT13 paths in readable form in junk results
- Fixed crash in ComScanner with invalid application installation paths
- Improved accuracy of some registry junk scanners that compare to application's installation path
- Fixed index out of range crash in ComScanner
- Fixed the "junk backup failed" dialog extending beyond the screen making it impossible to progress; Added extra logging for junk backup failed errors
- Updated task scheduler library to the latest version